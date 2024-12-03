Des Moines-based podcast platform hands the mic to diverse voices

Five years ago Amner Martinez used his knack for talking to others and his entrepreneurial mind to start his own podcast, The Amner Martinez Podcast, and his own production house Amplified DSM. His wife Laura Rodriguez has been along for the ride since the beginning when podcasts were first recorded in their own home, and she hosts Undocumented Momhood.

Host Charity Nebbe talks with Martinez and Rodriguez about their origins emigrating to the United States and moving to Iowa, and the mission behind their podcast platform.

Then the hosts of two other podcasts on the platform join the conversation. Kenny Lilly hosts Math Talk and Abena Sankofa Imhotep hosts Black and Privileged in America. Imhotep was named Host of the Year at the first ever Iowa Podcast Awards held earlier this year.

