Becoming comfortable with grief
Death is a natural part of life, but our society struggles to support those who are grieving.
After a profound loss, the instinct is often to try and ease the pain for those who are grieving, but grief counselor Lynette Jordan says the pain of grief needs to be felt.
This hour, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Jordan as well as mother and son Brianna and Grayson Wills about how they developed an open dialogue of grief in the seven years since the death of Grayson's twin brother, Calder. She also speaks with CL Lepley, who through experiencing many difficult losses since age five has become an expert in supporting those who are grieving.
Guests:
- Brianna Wills, mother of four, manager of communications manager at ENGIE
- Grayson Wills, University of Iowa nursing student
- CL Lepley, works for tech company in the Des Moines area
- Lynette Jordan, grief counselor and licensed social worker, Cedar Valley Hospice