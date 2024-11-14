© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Becoming comfortable with grief

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published November 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Death is a natural part of life, but our society struggles to support those who are grieving.

After a profound loss, the instinct is often to try and ease the pain for those who are grieving, but grief counselor Lynette Jordan says the pain of grief needs to be felt.

This hour, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Jordan as well as mother and son Brianna and Grayson Wills about how they developed an open dialogue of grief in the seven years since the death of Grayson's twin brother, Calder. She also speaks with CL Lepley, who through experiencing many difficult losses since age five has become an expert in supporting those who are grieving.

Guests:

  • Brianna Wills, mother of four, manager of communications manager at ENGIE
  • Grayson Wills, University of Iowa nursing student
  • CL Lepley, works for tech company in the Des Moines area
  • Lynette Jordan, grief counselor and licensed social worker, Cedar Valley Hospice
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
