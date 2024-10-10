Comedian Taylor Tomlinson talks about 'having it all'

When Taylor Tomlinson accepted the job hosting After Midnight, she wanted to make continuing standup a priority. The result is a tight schedule of filming the show and touring, but for Tomlinson, it's been a blast. Ahead of her shows at the Des Moines Civics Center, she spoke with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe.

Later in the show, estimated 21,000 Iowans will be diagnosed with cancer in 2024 according to a report from the Iowa Cancer Registry. Our state has the fastest-growing rate of new cancers and the second-highest rate of new cancers in the country. Environmental writer and biologist Sandra Steingraber is shining a light on the role that exposure to agricultural chemicals may be playing in Iowa’s cancer rate.

