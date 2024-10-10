© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Comedian Taylor Tomlinson talks about 'having it all'

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrCaitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntosh
Published October 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When Taylor Tomlinson accepted the job hosting After Midnight, she wanted to make continuing standup a priority. The result is a tight schedule of filming the show and touring, but for Tomlinson, it's been a blast. Ahead of her shows at the Des Moines Civics Center, she spoke with Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe.

Later in the show, estimated 21,000 Iowans will be diagnosed with cancer in 2024 according to a report from the Iowa Cancer Registry. Our state has the fastest-growing rate of new cancers and the second-highest rate of new cancers in the country. Environmental writer and biologist Sandra Steingraber is shining a light on the role that exposure to agricultural chemicals may be playing in Iowa’s cancer rate.

Guests:

  • Taylor Tomlinson, comedian, host of After Midnight
  • Sandra Steingraber, environmental writer and biologist
Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
