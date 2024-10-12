© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Time again for fall perennials

By Danielle Gehr,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published October 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

There is more to the vibrancy of fall than the classic reds, oranges and yellows. You can also look forward to late-season perennials like monkshood, asters and toad lilies. ISU Extension Horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes share their favorite fall-blooming perennials.

Guests:

  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, ISU Extension horticulture specialist

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of  Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Talk of Iowa GardeningHort Day
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
