Stories to Tell My Daughter will make you laugh, cry, and think

Stories to Tell My Daughter is a live story-telling event in Des Moines that gives women of color a space to share their voices and tell their stories.

Talk of Iowa was invited to record the event in September, and on this special edition of the program, we hear the remarkable stories of five women.

Guests:

Loretta Terrell, founder of Sista Soul Fest

Destinee Woodris, senior director of Community Impact at Planned Parenthood North Central States

Latoya Houskin-Lewis, program manager with Molina Healthcare and founder and CEO of Mahogany Doula Services

Savannah Ming, senior at Drake University

Antwonette Shade, poet and executive director at Union of Black America

Kayla Bell-Consolver, director of the Broadlawns Drake Community Clinic, licensed mental health counselor, and owner of Question Kayla, LLC

Claudine Cheatem, author of Jamaica's Kaleidoscope, poet and playwright