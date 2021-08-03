Rachel Yoder's New Novel Offers Raw, Complicated And Cathartic Vision For Mothers

A new mother quit her dream job at an art gallery to stay home with her son. Meanwhile, her husband's work travel has him home only on the weekends. In the isolation of her house and against the cries of her child, she is changing. Her behavior is different. So is her body. She's beginning to suspect that she might be transforming into a dog.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe sits down with novelist Rachel Yoder to talk about her new book "Nightbitch."

"I was on one hand, absolutely thrilled to be able to hold my baby and you know stare at my baby's face for as long as I wanted to every day," Yoder said. "But after a number of years, I sort of looked around and thought, 'Okay, I'm 40. I have nothing on my resume for the last couple of years. I thought I had a plan that was foolproof, but here I am. And what do I do now?'"

