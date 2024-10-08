© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Restoring Iowa's native wetland ecosystem

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle GehrNatalie Dunlap
Published October 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The Mann family in Marshall County has created a lasting legacy by transitioning the family farm to public land, restoring it to its native wetland ecosystem. Family member Lawrence Mann and the Marshall County Conservation Director Emily Herring join the conversation.

Plus, Sara Broers, author of 100 Things to Do in Iowa Before You Die, shares how she became a travel blogger in northern Iowa and the many places she's visited in research for her book. Through this and other upcoming publications, she hopes to debunk the state's reputation as fly-over country by highlighting the heartland’s gems.

A portion of this episode was originally produced August 10, 2022.

Guests:

  • Sara Broers, author, Travel with Sara
  • Lawrence Mann, member of the Mann family
  • Emily Herring, director, Marshall County Conservation
Tags
Talk of Iowa travelCommunity & VolunteeringPrairiesoutdoor recreation
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Samantha McIntosh
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Danielle Gehr
Natalie Dunlap
Natalie Dunlap is an award-winning digital producer and writer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. Since 2024, Dunlap has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's digital audience.
Natalie Dunlap
