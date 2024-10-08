Restoring Iowa's native wetland ecosystem

The Mann family in Marshall County has created a lasting legacy by transitioning the family farm to public land, restoring it to its native wetland ecosystem. Family member Lawrence Mann and the Marshall County Conservation Director Emily Herring join the conversation.

Plus, Sara Broers, author of 100 Things to Do in Iowa Before You Die, shares how she became a travel blogger in northern Iowa and the many places she's visited in research for her book. Through this and other upcoming publications, she hopes to debunk the state's reputation as fly-over country by highlighting the heartland’s gems.

A portion of this episode was originally produced August 10, 2022.

Guests:

