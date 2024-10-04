Understanding the unique challenges of adult ADHD

Symptoms like difficulty focusing or finishing tasks and dealing with hyperactivity or impulsive behavior can be incredibly frustrating and affect quality of life — both for people with ADHD and for those in their lives.

While ADHD is often associated with childhood, many adults struggle with ADHD too. This is complicated by the fact that symptoms can look different and the diagnostic process differs for adults. In this episode of Talk of Iowa, experts and people with ADHD discuss the challenges associated with the disorder in adults and the treatments available.

Guests:



Maria Reppas , Iowa native who was diagnosed with ADHD as an adult

Kaley Boress, neuropsychologist with the University of Iowa Health Care

neuropsychologist with the University of Iowa Health Care Jami Demuth, Midwest regional coordinator with CHADD Iowa

This episode was originally produced 9-11-2023.