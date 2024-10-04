© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Understanding the unique challenges of adult ADHD

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a common problem for people in the United States.

Symptoms like difficulty focusing or finishing tasks and dealing with hyperactivity or impulsive behavior can be incredibly frustrating and affect quality of life — both for people with ADHD and for those in their lives.

While ADHD is often associated with childhood, many adults struggle with ADHD too. This is complicated by the fact that symptoms can look different and the diagnostic process differs for adults. In this episode of Talk of Iowa, experts and people with ADHD discuss the challenges associated with the disorder in adults and the treatments available.

Guests:

This episode was originally produced 9-11-2023.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
