Workshop alum's debut 'Before the Mango Ripens' explores the tensions of 1970s Nigeria

Iowa Writers' Workshop alum Afabwaje Kurian discusses about her new book, Before the Mango Ripens. She delved into her own personal connections with Nigeria to create this work of historical fiction.

Later, Grinnell College professor and artistic director of the Taipei-based Riverbed Theatre Company Craig Quintero shares how he's created an immersive theater experience through the use of virtual reality. His latest VR film, A Simple Silence premiered at this year's Venice Film Festival.

Guests:

