90.1 WOI-FM (Ames/Des Moines) will be off air starting at 7pm on Thursday, October 3rd for roughly 2-4 hours
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Workshop alum's debut 'Before the Mango Ripens' explores the tensions of 1970s Nigeria

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle Gehr
Published October 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

A newly independent Nigeriais the setting for author Afabwaje Kurian's debut novel.

Iowa Writers' Workshop alum Afabwaje Kurian discusses about her new book, Before the Mango Ripens. She delved into her own personal connections with Nigeria to create this work of historical fiction.

Later, Grinnell College professor and artistic director of the Taipei-based Riverbed Theatre Company Craig Quintero shares how he's created an immersive theater experience through the use of virtual reality. His latest VR film, A Simple Silence premiered at this year's Venice Film Festival.

Guests:

  • Afabwaje Kurian, author, Iowa City resident
  • Craig Quintero, theatre, dance and performance studies department chair, Grinnell College
