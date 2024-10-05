© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Fall colors will leaf you breathless

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine Willis
Published October 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Understand the science of changing fall leaves and the weather that leads to vibrant colors.

Fall is here and beautiful colors are creeping across the landscape. DNR forester Mark Vitosh discusses the conditions that lead to a spectacular fall show and how leaves change color before they fall.

Later in the hour, Iowa State University horticulturist Cindy Haynes will join the program to answer your questions.

Guests:

  • Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa DNR
  • Cindy Haynes, professor and consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Madeleine Willis
