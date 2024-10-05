Fall colors will leaf you breathless
Understand the science of changing fall leaves and the weather that leads to vibrant colors.
Fall is here and beautiful colors are creeping across the landscape. DNR forester Mark Vitosh discusses the conditions that lead to a spectacular fall show and how leaves change color before they fall.
Later in the hour, Iowa State University horticulturist Cindy Haynes will join the program to answer your questions.
Guests:
- Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa DNR
- Cindy Haynes, professor and consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University