The lasting impact of the Pope's visit to Iowa

African American Museum of Iowa museum educator Jacqueline Hunter shares how she is using American Girl Dolls to engage children in history.

Then, Iowa PBS producer John Torpy joins the program to talk about The Pope's Visit in Iowa, a new documentary about Pope John Paul II's 1979 trip to the heartland.

Plus, in 2015, Ta-Nehisi Coates published Between the World and Me — a book that won the National Book Award and changed our national conversation on race. In 2023, that book was removed from an AP Language and Composition Course in South Carolina. Coates went to the next school board meeting, and he writes about that experience and many others in his new book, The Message.

