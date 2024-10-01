© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The lasting impact of the Pope's visit to Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published October 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

African American Museum of Iowa museum educator Jacqueline Hunter shares how she is using American Girl Dolls to engage children in history.

Then, Iowa PBS producer John Torpy joins the program to talk about The Pope's Visit in Iowa, a new documentary about Pope John Paul II's 1979 trip to the heartland.

Plus, in 2015, Ta-Nehisi Coates published Between the World and Me — a book that won the National Book Award and changed our national conversation on race. In 2023, that book was removed from an AP Language and Composition Course in South Carolina. Coates went to the next school board meeting, and he writes about that experience and many others in his new book, The Message.

Guests:

  • Jacqueline Hunter, museum educator, African American Museum of Iowa
  • John Torpy, producer, Iowa PBS
  • Ta-Nehisi Coates, author of The Message and Between the World and Me
Tags
Talk of Iowa EducationHistoryRaceReligion
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content