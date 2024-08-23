© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Hawkeye alum takes Olympic bronze medal in rowing

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published August 23, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Sista Soul Fest is having its fifth annual celebration August 25 at Evelyn K. Davis Park in Des Moines.

The Sista Soul Fest creates a space for women — particularly women of color — to connect, network, encourage, and inspire one another. The event's founder shares the vision she had for the festival and two Des Moines residents and entrepreneurs who have found strength in the Sista Soul Fest community join the conversation.

Later in the hour, Eve Stewart is a Netherlands native and a 2020 alumnae of the University of Iowa. This past summer, she competed in the 2024 Olympic games in Paris where she rowed for Great Britain. Stewart and her teammates brought home the Bronze.

Guests:

  • Loretta Windsor, founder, Sista Soul Fest
  • Glorietta Foley, author, owner, Glo Rose Books
  • Tamara Lynn, Des Moines resident, owner, Abusua Quilting and Fabrics
  • Eve Stewart, 2024 Olympic bronze medalist, Team Great Britain
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Madeleine Willis
