Hawkeye alum takes Olympic bronze medal in rowing

The Sista Soul Fest creates a space for women — particularly women of color — to connect, network, encourage, and inspire one another. The event's founder shares the vision she had for the festival and two Des Moines residents and entrepreneurs who have found strength in the Sista Soul Fest community join the conversation.

Later in the hour, Eve Stewart is a Netherlands native and a 2020 alumnae of the University of Iowa. This past summer, she competed in the 2024 Olympic games in Paris where she rowed for Great Britain. Stewart and her teammates brought home the Bronze.

Guests:

