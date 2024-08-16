© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A 'big city' museum in a town of a couple thousand residents

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published August 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The Kalona Historical Village in southeast Iowa may be a tourism spot geared toward the past, but its features and exhibits have constantly evolved.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe tours the historical village with Managing Director Nancy Roth, including the Wahl Museum, which was reconstructed seven years ago and fully opened in 2023 with an interactive streetscape exhibit, among other attractions.

The village recently acquired a wooden railcar to build a new exhibit along their historic depot, and curators plan to move 1901-era barn about 20 miles to the village. Retired teacher and historian Michael Zahs is involved with this project, that received an emergency grant of $300,000 from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation this July. He shares why he seeks to preserve what's "typical."

Guests:

  • Nancy Roth, managing director, Kalona Historical Village
  • Michael Zahs, historian, subject of documentary Saving Brinton
Tags
Talk of Iowa TourismFarmingHistory
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
