State fair book showcases food department's role in Midwest culinary experience

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with two women who have long been involved in the fair's food contests, Kay Fenton Smith and Carol McGarvey. They collaborated to create the first comprehensive history of the fair's food competitions and memorable recipes in the book, Baking Blue Ribbons: Stories and Recipes from the Iowa State Fair Food Competitions.

Later in the hour, we'll travel to the fairgrounds to take a ride on the Skyglider with Tracy Shedd. Shedd has worked on the Sky Glider in some capacity for the last 50 years.

A portion of this episode was originally produced January 2, 2024.

Guests:

