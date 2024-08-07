© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Handwriting as a link to literacy and to the past

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published August 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Starting this fall, Iowa's public schools are once again required to teach cursive.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with education experts about how handwriting is linked with literacy.

Handwriting isn’t just a link to literacy. It’s also a link to the past. Alison Bazylinski of the Smithsonian National Postal Museum discusses what we can learn from handwritten letters, and artist and poet Akwi Nji discusses the emotional power of handwriting.

Guests:

  • Shawn Datchuk, director of the Iowa Reading Research Center
  • Leah Zimmermann, Clinical Assistant Professor of Special Education and Research Fellow, Iowa Reading Research Center
  • Alison Bazylinski, curator Smithsonian National Postal Museum
  • Akwi Nji, poet and artist
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
