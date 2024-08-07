Handwriting as a link to literacy and to the past

Starting this fall, Iowa's public schools are once again required to teach cursive.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with education experts about how handwriting is linked with literacy.

Handwriting isn’t just a link to literacy. It’s also a link to the past. Alison Bazylinski of the Smithsonian National Postal Museum discusses what we can learn from handwritten letters, and artist and poet Akwi Nji discusses the emotional power of handwriting.

Guests:

