In a time of despair, the community of Spencer chose kindness

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is sharing Iowa's good news. Amanda Johnson and Casey Johnson, residents of Spencer, have been observing acts of kindness in the aftermath of a severe flood. Then, mindfulness expert Becky Schmooke discusses incorporating more kindness into our lives.

Later in the hour, Tara Boyle is the executive producer of NPR's Hidden Brain and My Unsung Hero. Boyle helps us understand the power of positive stories. Madeleine King of Iowa Public Radio also joins the program. In 2020, King launched "SunnySide" in what is now the award-winning Daily Digest newsletter. King joins host Charity Nebbe to help launch IPR's good news initiative, "The SunnySide Project: A bit of Good News Every Day." Share your good news with us at ipr.org/sunnyside.

