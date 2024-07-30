© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
A woman's 9-year journey to the finish of a 100-mile race

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published July 30, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Western States is a grueling 100-mile race through California's Sierra Nevada Mountains, and in 2015, amateur ultra runner Julie Moffitt set her sights on participating. For nearly a decade, Moffitt ran a 100k or 100-mile race to qualify and reentered the Western States lottery. This year, at 57 years old, she finally crossed the finish line.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Moffitt about the race and her advocacy for women continuing to participate in sports as they age. Later, Nebbe speaks with Dr. Evelyn Ross-Shapiro of the University of Iowa menopause clinic about staying active through menopause and Iowa State kinesiologist Gregory Welk about all adults staying active as they age.

Guests:

  • Julie Moffitt, amateur ultramarathon runner, cardiovascular physiologist
  • Dr. Evelyn Ross-Shapiro, MD, clinical assistant professor of internal medicine, University of Iowa Health Care
  • Gregory Welk, Barbara E. Forker Professor of Kinesiology and distinguished professor of human sciences
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor's degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
