Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

20 years of Des Moines' 48-Hour Film Project

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine WillisCaitlin Troutman
Published July 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Des Moines 48-Hour Film Project is celebrating its 20th anniversary. And Disability Rights Iowa celebrates 40 years of making life more accessible for all Iowans.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, the 48-Hour Film Project celebrates its 20th anniversary. Host Charity Nebbe is joined by Samuel Pace-Tuomi, Des Moines event producer. Then an 18-time participant of the project, Nick Strickland joins the program. In 2023, Strickland walked away with the "Best of City Award" for his film Thumb Wars. Also, Hannah Rosalie Wright has been a team lead, a participant, and judge for the 48-Hour Film Project.

Later in the hour, it's the 40th anniversary of Disability Rights Iowa and the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Catherine Johnson, executive director at Disability Rights Iowa, shares the impact of the ADA and DRI around the state.

Guests:

  • Samuel Pace - Tuomi, Des Moines event producer, 48-Hour Project
  • Nick Strickland, team leader, Nick’s textures
  • Hannah Rosalie Wright, filmmaker
  • Catherine Johnson, executive director, Disability Rights Iowa
