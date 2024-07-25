20 years of Des Moines' 48-Hour Film Project

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, the 48-Hour Film Project celebrates its 20th anniversary. Host Charity Nebbe is joined by Samuel Pace-Tuomi, Des Moines event producer. Then an 18-time participant of the project, Nick Strickland joins the program. In 2023, Strickland walked away with the "Best of City Award" for his film Thumb Wars. Also, Hannah Rosalie Wright has been a team lead, a participant, and judge for the 48-Hour Film Project.

Later in the hour, it's the 40th anniversary of Disability Rights Iowa and the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Catherine Johnson, executive director at Disability Rights Iowa, shares the impact of the ADA and DRI around the state.

Guests:

