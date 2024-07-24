Blogger who calls Iowa home travels the world to visit Independent bookstores

Mario Duarte, an Iowa Writer’s Workshop grad, published several collections of micropoetry over the last 30 years while working at the University of Iowa. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Duarte joins host Charity Nebbe to share his new collection, My Father Called Us Monkeys: Growing Up Mexican in the Heartland.

Later in the hour, book enthusiast Bob Manson joins the program. Manson has visited 601 independent bookstores. He updates his travels on the blog, The Indie Bob Spot.

Guests:

