© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Blogger who calls Iowa home travels the world to visit Independent bookstores

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published July 24, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Over the past ten years Bob Manson has visited 49 states, three foreign countries and 601 independent bookstores.

Mario Duarte, an Iowa Writer’s Workshop grad, published several collections of micropoetry over the last 30 years while working at the University of Iowa. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Duarte joins host Charity Nebbe to share his new collection, My Father Called Us Monkeys: Growing Up Mexican in the Heartland.

Later in the hour, book enthusiast Bob Manson joins the program. Manson has visited 601 independent bookstores. He updates his travels on the blog, The Indie Bob Spot.

Guests:

  • Mario Duarte, author, senior academic advisor, University of Iowa Academic Advising Center
  • Bob Manson, retired teacher, blogger, Indie Bob Spot
Tags
Talk of Iowa Iowa Writers' WorkshopAuthor interviewsBooks & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content