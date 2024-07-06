Stalking the perfect sweet corn

Fresh, locally-grown sweet corn is one of the true pleasures of an Iowa summer. On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Dan Fillius, horticulture specialist at Iowa State University.

Fillius shares practices for optimizing your sweet corn crop. Later in the hour, Aaron Steil, ISU horticulture specialist joins the program to answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

