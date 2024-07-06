© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Stalking the perfect sweet corn

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilMadeleine Willis
Published July 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Secrets for growing sweet corn as the season begins.

Fresh, locally-grown sweet corn is one of the true pleasures of an Iowa summer. On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Dan Fillius, horticulture specialist at Iowa State University.

Fillius shares practices for optimizing your sweet corn crop. Later in the hour, Aaron Steil, ISU horticulture specialist joins the program to answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

  • Dan Fillius, field specialist of horticulture - commercial vegetables and specialty crops, ISU Extension and Outreach
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Madeleine Willis
