The African American Museum of Iowa is ready to fill in the gaps when it comes to Black history

The African American Museum of Iowa has faced serious challenges over the years; from humble beginnings in 1993 at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids, to a temporary exhibit at Westdale Mall, the museum finally moved into its own building in 2003, only to have to battle back from the floods of 2008.

For the last 18 months, the museum has been closed for a $5 million renovation and — at long last — it will be ready to open to the public on Saturday, May 11. Talk of Iowa was able to visit the museum a couple of weeks before the official opening. Host Charity Nebbe spoke with Executive Director LaNisha Cassell and Felicite Wolfe, the curator & collections manager, about changes to the museum and its mission.

Guests:

