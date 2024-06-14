© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The benefits of interpersonal forgiveness

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published June 14, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Forgiveness can be big or small, but even in small things forgiveness can have a powerful effect on mental health, physical health and happiness.

University of Northern Iowa educational psychology professor Suzanne Freedman says the act of forgiving does not equal reconciliation. Her work counters a societal misunderstanding of forgiveness, which even in severe cases of abuse or incest can benefit the wronged party and does not absolve or even need to involve their abuser.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with Freedman about interpersonal forgiveness and is later joined by Luther College psychology professor Loren Toussaint, who shares the physical benefits of forgiveness.

This episode was originally produced March 21, 2023.

Guests:

  • Suzanne Freedman, professor in the educational psychology department, co-chair of the COE Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee, University of Northern Iowa
  • Loren Toussaint, psychology professor, Luther College
