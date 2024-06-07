Having difficult conversations about death
Making plans about death can be a difficult topic to navigate. This episode explores ways to handle those tough conversations.
Death is an inevitable part of life. It's not something most of us like to think about, but putting some plans in place before you need them can make the end of life far more peaceful for you and your loved ones.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, experts discuss the stigma around death and offer advice on how to prepare for the inevitable.
This episode was originally produced August 15, 2023.
Guests:
- Kerri Hays, death doula and death educatorbased in Des Moines
- Lauren Carroll, death educatorand former funeral director
- Dr. Bryan Struck, director of Supportive and Palliative Care Program, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- Denise M. Hill, associate professor of practice in public administration with Drake University