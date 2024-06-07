© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Having difficult conversations about death

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanPhineas Pope
Published June 7, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Making plans about death can be a difficult topic to navigate. This episode explores ways to handle those tough conversations.

Death is an inevitable part of life. It's not something most of us like to think about, but putting some plans in place before you need them can make the end of life far more peaceful for you and your loved ones.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, experts discuss the stigma around death and offer advice on how to prepare for the inevitable.

This episode was originally produced August 15, 2023.

Guests:

  • Kerri Hays, death doula and death educatorbased in Des Moines
  • Lauren Carrolldeath educatorand former funeral director
  • Dr. Bryan Struck, director of Supportive and Palliative Care Program, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
  • Denise M. Hill, associate professor of practice in public administration with Drake University
Talk of Iowa familyIowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Phineas Pope
Phineas Pope is a digital production assistant at Iowa Public Radio
