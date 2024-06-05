© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Birds of a feather nest together

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published June 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The popularity of bird watching continues to soar. If you’re feeling left out or don’t know how to get started, our birding experts will help you embrace the binoculars.

It's a birding hour on Talk of Iowa, and host Charity Nebbe is joined by expert birders Tyler Harms and Todd Buras.

The two discuss Iowa's summer birding season and how bird behaviors change during and after nesting season. Later in the hour, tips on how to identify basic birds: what you need to know as far as color, size, shape, behavior, habitat and time of year.

Wild Birds Unlimited is a sponsor of IPR

Guests:

  • Tyler Harms, executive director, Young Birders of Iowa
  • Todd Burras, co-owner, Wild Birds Unlimited
Talk of Iowa animalsWildlifeIowa
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
