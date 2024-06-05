Birds of a feather nest together
The popularity of bird watching continues to soar. If you’re feeling left out or don’t know how to get started, our birding experts will help you embrace the binoculars.
It's a birding hour on Talk of Iowa, and host Charity Nebbe is joined by expert birders Tyler Harms and Todd Buras.
The two discuss Iowa's summer birding season and how bird behaviors change during and after nesting season. Later in the hour, tips on how to identify basic birds: what you need to know as far as color, size, shape, behavior, habitat and time of year.
Guests:
- Tyler Harms, executive director, Young Birders of Iowa
- Todd Burras, co-owner, Wild Birds Unlimited