Birds of a feather nest together

It's a birding hour on Talk of Iowa, and host Charity Nebbe is joined by expert birders Tyler Harms and Todd Buras.

The two discuss Iowa's summer birding season and how bird behaviors change during and after nesting season. Later in the hour, tips on how to identify basic birds: what you need to know as far as color, size, shape, behavior, habitat and time of year.

Guests:

