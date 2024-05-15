© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Jewish perspectives on the war in Gaza

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published May 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
On October 7th, 2023, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel killing around 1,200 people and taking about 250 others hostage. Israel retaliated and more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the past seven months.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Jewish Iowans about their differing views on the war and a Rabbi who struggles to navigate these conversations at her synagogue. On yesterday's Talk of Iowa, Nebbe spoke with Iowans from Palestine about the conflict and their experiences growing up in Gaza and the West Bank.

Guests:

  • Jarad Bernstein, executive director, Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines
  • Samantha Brotman, non-profit operation professional, activist
  • Rabbi Esther Hugenholtz, Agudas Achim Congregation
Religion International Affairs
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
