The voices of Palestinians in Iowa

On October 7th, 2023, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel killing around 1,200 people and taking about 250 others hostage. Israel retaliated and more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the past seven months.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to Iowans from Palestine about the conflict and their experiences growing up in Gaza and the West Bank. On tomorrow's Talk of Iowa, Nebbe will speak with Jewish Iowans about their perspectives on the war.

Guests:

