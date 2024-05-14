© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The voices of Palestinians in Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrKate Perez
Published May 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Amid the war in Gaza, Iowans with ties to Palestine watch from an ocean away.

On October 7th, 2023, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel killing around 1,200 people and taking about 250 others hostage. Israel retaliated and more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the past seven months.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks to Iowans from Palestine about the conflict and their experiences growing up in Gaza and the West Bank. On tomorrow's Talk of Iowa, Nebbe will speak with Jewish Iowans about their perspectives on the war.

Guests:

  • Yaser AbuDagga, engineer, Iowa resident from Gaza
  • Deema Totah, Iowa resident from the West Bank
Talk of Iowa World NewsprotestsInternational Affairs
