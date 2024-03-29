© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

One of the Holocaust's youngest survivors shares her story

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrSamantha McIntosh
Published March 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Erika Schwartz was born in a Jewish ghetto in Hungary in 1944, one day before Nazis sealed it off. Against all odds she and her mother survived the Holocaust, eventually moving to the United States.

As one of the youngest survivors of the Holocaust, Schwartz was long reluctant to share her story, but now she feels it's vital for her voice to be heard.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Schwartz ahead of her speaking engagements at 7 p.m. April 1 at Coe College and at 1:30 p.m. April 2 as a guest of the Thaler Holocaust Remembrance Fund. The events are free and open to the public.

Later in the episode, a study is underway at Iowa State University to give researchers a window into how couples collaborate on everyday tasks as they age. Jennifer Margrett, a principal investigator of the study, shares how the research is being conducted, and how Iowa couples can participate.

Guests:

  • Erika Schwartz, Holocaust survivor
  • Jennifer Margrett, professor of human development and family studies, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
