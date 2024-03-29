One of the Holocaust's youngest survivors shares her story

As one of the youngest survivors of the Holocaust, Schwartz was long reluctant to share her story, but now she feels it's vital for her voice to be heard.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Schwartz ahead of her speaking engagements at 7 p.m. April 1 at Coe College and at 1:30 p.m. April 2 as a guest of the Thaler Holocaust Remembrance Fund. The events are free and open to the public.

Later in the episode, a study is underway at Iowa State University to give researchers a window into how couples collaborate on everyday tasks as they age. Jennifer Margrett, a principal investigator of the study, shares how the research is being conducted, and how Iowa couples can participate.

Guests:

