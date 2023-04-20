© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

An adoptee's search into her medical history leads her to a family she never knew

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshKatherine Perkins
Published April 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

For as long as she can remember Katherine Linn Caire has known that she was adopted, but as is the case with many adoptees, there was a lot she didn’t know.

The Des Moines native was content with not knowing her biological heritage until, at the age of 52, an accidental discovery led her on a journey to find her half-sibling. She tells the story in her book Accidental Sisters: The Story of My 52-Year Wait to Meet My Biological Sibling. Caire will be giving a reading in Des Moines on April 21.

Also in this episode, Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe chats with Meghna Chakrabarti of On Point ahead of their live conversation on May 9 at Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines.

Guests:

  • Katherine Linn Caire, author of Accidental Sisters
  • Meghna Chakrabarti, editor and host, WBUR's On Point
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
