Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

From prairie to pumas, poetry can capture any interest

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle Gehr
Published April 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

This episode is all about poetry.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Paul Brooke, a scientist, photographer, poet, power-lifter and professor whose recent publications will be featured during the annual Poetry Palooza April 19-20 in Des Moines. His sixth book of poetry Pantagruelian: Photographs and Poems of Torres del Paine, features photos of time spent up close with pumas in Chile.

Brooke is also the editor of The Cities of the Plains: an Anthology of Iowa Artists and Poets. Many of the featured artists and poets will participate in the book launch at Poetry Palooza.

Then, poet Seth Thill has some ideas about how to make poetry more accessible to new or reluctant audiences, which include mining the lyrics of heavy metal music.

Guests:

  • Paul Brooke, professor of English and endowed chair of creative writing, Grand View University
  • Seth Thill, library assistant, Waterloo Public Library
Tags
Talk of Iowa poetryBooks & ReadingWildlifephotographyArtistic Iowa
