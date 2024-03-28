'Finding American' compiles stories and images of immigrants from all 50 states

After seeing increasingly hostile views of immigrants that arose during the 2016 presidential election, Canadian photographer Colin Boyd Shafer decided to cross the border to find immigrants living in each of the 50 states, to interview and photograph.

Several years later, this project has culminated in the book Finding American: Stories of Immigration from All 50 States. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Shafer about the personal experiences shared in the book. Three Iowans who were featured also join the conversation.

Guests:

