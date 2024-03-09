© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Mail-order plants dos and don'ts

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published March 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
To get a larger plant selection conveniently sent to your home, there is an online market of bulbs, seeds and plants. But how do you know you are ordering quality plants?

For people who love plants, there is always something new and exciting to plant in the garden or grow in the home, and the internet can help you get your hands on almost anything.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with the director of Reiman Gardens, Ed Lyon, who gives tips and tricks to ordering plants online. Then Aaron Steil joins the conversation to answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Ed Lyon, director of Reiman Gardens
  • Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
