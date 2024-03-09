Mail-order plants dos and don'ts
To get a larger plant selection conveniently sent to your home, there is an online market of bulbs, seeds and plants. But how do you know you are ordering quality plants?
For people who love plants, there is always something new and exciting to plant in the garden or grow in the home, and the internet can help you get your hands on almost anything.
On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with the director of Reiman Gardens, Ed Lyon, who gives tips and tricks to ordering plants online. Then Aaron Steil joins the conversation to answer listener questions.
Guests:
- Ed Lyon, director of Reiman Gardens
- Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University