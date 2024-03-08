Unruly fan behavior and the culture surrounding youth sports

An Iowa High School Athletic Association statement addressing parent and adult fan behavior at sporting events offers six ways to behave at games for parents and fans, including the admonition to “act their age.” Read the IHSAA's full statement here.

“The number of officials is declining dramatically," said Tom Keating, Executive Director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association, "and quite honestly it’s threatening the future of youth and high school sports.” According to the IHSAA, "almost 60% of new officials registered in Iowa in 2016-17 did not return to officiate in 2017-18, and unruly parents and adult fans are often cited as a major reason why."

In this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Keating. She also speaks with Kent Sesker who has been officiating high school football, wrestling, baseball and softball in Iowa since 1993 and attributes the decline in officials to young people having more employment opportunities and difficulties coping with the intensity of coaches and fans.

Dan Gould, director of the Institute for the Study of Youth Sports and a professor of Kinesiology at Michigan State University also joins the conversation to talk about how the professionalization of youth sports has helped create a more contentious game-day experience.

This episode was originally produced 9-3-2019.

Guests:

