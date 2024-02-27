© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Clark, the rise of a generational talent

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published February 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Caitlin Clark scored a career-high number of points, 49, and became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Women's Basketball history on Feb. 15 — and she has more records in her sights.

Jan Jensen, associate head coach of the Iowa Women's Basketball team, has been with the Hawkeyes for 24 years. Jensen first watched Caitlin Clark play when she was in the 6th grade. Nine years later, Clark has brought national attention to the Hawkeyes women's basketball team and is possibly changing the world of women's sports.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Jensen. Later in the hour, Jane Burns, author of the substack "The Crossover" and former Des Moines Register sports reporter, and Kathy Bresnahan, public speaker and author of The Miracle Season, join the program. The two discuss the historic moment when Clark broke the scoring record and Caitlin Clark's rise to fame.

Guests:

  • Jan Jensen, associate head coach, Iowa Women's Basketball
  • Kathy Bresnahan, former sports reporter, The Des Moines Register
  • Jane Burns, author, The Miracle Season
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
