Caitlin Clark, the rise of a generational talent

Jan Jensen, associate head coach of the Iowa Women's Basketball team, has been with the Hawkeyes for 24 years. Jensen first watched Caitlin Clark play when she was in the 6th grade. Nine years later, Clark has brought national attention to the Hawkeyes women's basketball team and is possibly changing the world of women's sports.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Jensen. Later in the hour, Jane Burns, author of the substack "The Crossover" and former Des Moines Register sports reporter, and Kathy Bresnahan, public speaker and author of The Miracle Season, join the program. The two discuss the historic moment when Clark broke the scoring record and Caitlin Clark's rise to fame.

Guests:

