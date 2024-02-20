Vince Gotera, a professor of English at the University of Northern Iowa, is Iowa's new poet laureate. On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Gotera as well as outgoing poet laureate Debra Marquart about their long, distinguished and varied careers.

Then, planting designer and former director of horticulture and education at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden Kelly Norris will be traveling to Philadelphia to be featured at the largest and longest-running horticulture event in the country.

