Iowa's new poet laureate

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published February 20, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Vince Gotera, a professor of English at the University of Northern Iowa, is Iowa's new poet laureate. On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Gotera as well as outgoing poet laureate Debra Marquart about their long, distinguished and varied careers.

Then, planting designer and former director of horticulture and education at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden Kelly Norris will be traveling to Philadelphia to be featured at the largest and longest-running horticulture event in the country.

Guests:

  • Vince Gotera, professor of English, creative writing coordinator, University of Northern Iowa
  • Debra Marquart, Iowa poet laureate, distinguished professor of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Iowa State University
  • Kelly Norris, self-employed planting designer, former director of horticulture and education at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
