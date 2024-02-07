'When you're a Black educator...' Ray Dial reflects on a lifetime of teaching

Rev. Ray Dial is a retired educator and current pastor at Bethel AME Church in Iowa City.

Dial has touched the lives of thousands of Iowans, but he may be best known as the man who taught Pulitzer Prize-winner Nikole Hannah Jones the significance of the date 1619 and urged her to give journalism a try. He taught at Waterloo West High School back in those days, with the help of principal Barbara Corson.

Dial has lived Black History, taught Black History, and continues to inspire Iowans to strive, think and ask hard questions.

