Talk of Iowa's 2024 book club picks revealed
Joe Gonzalez was one of the first Latino officers to serve in the Des Moines Police Department a half century ago. Today, he is the executive director of the largest ethnic event in Iowa, the Latino Heritage Festival.
Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Gonzalez about his life, from emigrating to Des Moines from Mexico at the age of five to setting out to become a police officer at 18 years old.
They talk about his four decades of work for the Des Moines Police Department, and his work in multiple programs that support the Latino community in central Iowa, including the Latino Heritage Festival.
Then we reveal the 2024 Talk of Iowa Book Club reading list.
Guests:
- Joe Gonzalez, executive director, Iowa's Latino Heritage Festival
- Caitlin Troutman, IPR talk show producer