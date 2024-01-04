Talk of Iowa's 2024 book club picks revealed

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Gonzalez about his life, from emigrating to Des Moines from Mexico at the age of five to setting out to become a police officer at 18 years old.

They talk about his four decades of work for the Des Moines Police Department, and his work in multiple programs that support the Latino community in central Iowa, including the Latino Heritage Festival.

Then we reveal the 2024 Talk of Iowa Book Club reading list.

Guests:

