Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM in Eastern Iowa
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Talk of Iowa's 2024 book club picks revealed

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published January 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Joe Gonzalez was one of the first Latino officers to serve in the Des Moines Police Department a half century ago. Today, he is the executive director of the largest ethnic event in Iowa, the Latino Heritage Festival.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Gonzalez about his life, from emigrating to Des Moines from Mexico at the age of five to setting out to become a police officer at 18 years old.

They talk about his four decades of work for the Des Moines Police Department, and his work in multiple programs that support the Latino community in central Iowa, including the Latino Heritage Festival.

Then we reveal the 2024 Talk of Iowa Book Club reading list.

Guests:

  • Joe Gonzalez, executive director, Iowa's Latino Heritage Festival
  • Caitlin Troutman, IPR talk show producer
Latinos Des Moines Police and Law Enforcement Talk of Iowa Book Club Books & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
