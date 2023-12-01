Heritage farm owner hosting Iowa's first Black Farmers Conference

The feature-length film Knee High was shot and takes place in Iowa. It tells of a young man who comes to grips with his grief and unformed identity while trying to hold onto his family's farm following the death of his grandfather.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with writer and director Marissa Vonn and cinematographer Bruce James Bales about the film, which will premiere on December 10 in Des Moines.

Later in the episode, Todd Western III's farm is believed to be the only farm owned by a Black family in Iowa for more than 150 years. Western is committed to creating a network for Black farmers in Iowa, and his first-ever Iowa Black Farmers Conference will include officials like Dewayne Goldmon, senior advisor for racial equity to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.

The conference is free to attend and takes place on December 16 in Des Moines.

