Indigenous people discuss the challenges they face in 2023

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine WillisCaitlin Troutman
Published November 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Native people discuss the realities of being Indigenous in 2023, and the former principal chief of the Osage Nation offers his perspective on Killers of the Flower Moon.

November is Native American Heritage Month — a time to recognize and learn about the history, culture and contributions of Indigenous people in what is now the United States. Indigenous history is an important part of American history no matter what the date is, but we are taking advantage of this moment to talk with three Indigenous Iowans about their experiences and causes they feel strongly about.

And the former principal chief of the Osage Nation offers his perspective on the 2023 blockbuster Killers of the Flower Moon.

Guests:

  • Jim Gray, former principal chief, Osage Nation
  • Abigail Buffalo, president, Native American Student Association
  • Jessica Engelking, representation director, Great Plains Action Society
  • Sikowis Nobiss, founder and executive director, Great Plains Action Society
