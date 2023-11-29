© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Remembering Native American activist Maria Pearson

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published November 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In 1971, a highway crew uncovered the bones of 28 people.

Twenty-six of them were Caucasian. These remains were moved and reburied. Two were Native American. Their bones were sent to the Office of the State Archaeologist.

Appalled at the different treatment the Native American bones received compared to the Caucasian remains, Iowa activist Maria Pearson worked towards the creation of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGRA).

Host Charity Nebbe speaks with members of the archaeology community about the life and legacy of Ms. Pearson, who passed away in 2003 in Ames.

Guests:

  • Duane Anderson, former state archaeologist
  • Larry Zimmerman, archaeologist and professor of anthropology and museum studies, University of Indiana-Purdue
  • Joe Watkins, director of Native American studies, University of Oklahoma

The episode was originally produced 11-20-12

