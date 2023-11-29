Remembering Native American activist Maria Pearson

Twenty-six of them were Caucasian. These remains were moved and reburied. Two were Native American. Their bones were sent to the Office of the State Archaeologist.

Appalled at the different treatment the Native American bones received compared to the Caucasian remains, Iowa activist Maria Pearson worked towards the creation of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGRA).

Host Charity Nebbe speaks with members of the archaeology community about the life and legacy of Ms. Pearson, who passed away in 2003 in Ames.

Guests:



Duane Anderson , former state archaeologist

Larry Zimmerman, archaeologist and professor of anthropology and museum studies, University of Indiana-Purdue

, archaeologist and professor of anthropology and museum studies, University of Indiana-Purdue Joe Watkins, director of Native American studies, University of Oklahoma

The episode was originally produced 11-20-12