Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Look alive zone 5

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron Steil
Published January 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

According to the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone maps Iowa is in Zone 5. When you’re buying plants that’s important information to have, but what exactly does it mean?

Mark Wirdlechner is an affiliate associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University, and he used to work on those maps for the USDA. He speaks with host Charity Nebbe to help us understand how the zone we're in affects our gardens. Then horticulture expert Aaron Steil joins the episode to answer your questions.

Guests

  • Mark Wirdlechner, affiliate associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, Iowa State University Extension horticulture specialist
Tags
Talk of Iowa GardeningUSDA
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
