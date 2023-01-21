Look alive zone 5

According to the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone maps Iowa is in Zone 5. When you’re buying plants that’s important information to have, but what exactly does it mean?

Mark Wirdlechner is an affiliate associate professor of horticulture at Iowa State University, and he used to work on those maps for the USDA. He speaks with host Charity Nebbe to help us understand how the zone we're in affects our gardens. Then horticulture expert Aaron Steil joins the episode to answer your questions.

Guests

