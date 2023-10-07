© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Is Iowa's drought leaving us short of fall colors?

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshKate Perez
Published October 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Fall color is peaking right now in northern Iowa according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, right on schedule for the season. On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, Iowa Department of Natural Resources forester Mark Vitosh joins the program to discuss what makes for a great showing of fall colors, and how Iowans can identify where their trees are in the colorful process.

Then, ISU horticulturist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

  • Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Kate Perez
