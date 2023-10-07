Is Iowa's drought leaving us short of fall colors?

Fall color is peaking right now in northern Iowa according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, right on schedule for the season. On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, Iowa Department of Natural Resources forester Mark Vitosh joins the program to discuss what makes for a great showing of fall colors, and how Iowans can identify where their trees are in the colorful process.

Then, ISU horticulturist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners' questions.

