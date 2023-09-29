© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

What can an individual do about climate change?

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanDanielle Gehr
Published September 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

It’s easy to feel hopeless and overwhelmed in the face of climate change, especially when so much isout of our control. But there are actions you can take as an individual that can make a difference.

Plus — weekends on IPR are going to sound a little different, and we think you'll like it.

Guests:

  • Katherine Perkins, IPR program director of news/talk
  • Emily Shoerning, founder and CEO, American Resiliency
  • Merry Rankin, director of sustainability at Iowa State University 
Tags
Talk of Iowa climate changeSustainabilityRecycling & Trash
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content