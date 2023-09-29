What can an individual do about climate change?
It’s easy to feel hopeless and overwhelmed in the face of climate change, especially when so much isout of our control. But there are actions you can take as an individual that can make a difference.
Plus — weekends on IPR are going to sound a little different, and we think you'll like it.
Guests:
- Katherine Perkins, IPR program director of news/talk
- Emily Shoerning, founder and CEO, American Resiliency
- Merry Rankin, director of sustainability at Iowa State University