KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Jen Ferguson explores the joys and difficulties of growing up Métis in her new novel

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published September 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The teenagers in the young adult novel Those Pink Mountain Nights are dealing with the kinds of things all teenagers deal with. School, parents, crushes, first kisses — they are also dealing with much bigger issues, like racism and the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, author Jen Ferguson discusses her second novel.

Plus — the Ag 450 Farm at Iowa State University was founded 80 years ago. Over the decades, the student-run farm has brought the classroom outside and changed lives.

Guests:

  • Jennifer Ferguson, author
  • Greg Vogel, former farm operator, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa Iowa State UniversityBooks & ReadingFarmingAgribusiness
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Madeleine Willis
