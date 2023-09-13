Jen Ferguson explores the joys and difficulties of growing up Métis in her new novel

The teenagers in the young adult novel Those Pink Mountain Nights are dealing with the kinds of things all teenagers deal with. School, parents, crushes, first kisses — they are also dealing with much bigger issues, like racism and the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, author Jen Ferguson discusses her second novel.

Plus — the Ag 450 Farm at Iowa State University was founded 80 years ago. Over the decades, the student-run farm has brought the classroom outside and changed lives.

Guests:

