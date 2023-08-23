© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Reading Robin Wall Kimmerer's gentle environmental manifesto

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published August 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer is a book many people describe as life-changing. It's part memoir, part science lesson and part cultural history. It's also full of thoughtful reflection and inspiration.

On the Talk of Iowa book club, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Wall Kimmerer's friend and former colleague Curt Meine, a senior fellow at the Aldo Leopold Foundation. Then Derrick Kapayou, a Ph.D. candidate in sustainable agriculture at Iowa State University and a member of the Meskwaki Tribe and Sarah Dees, an assistant professor of American Religions at ISU, join the conversation to discuss the genre-defying book and why it resonates with so many readers.

Guests:

  • Curt Meine, senior fellow, Aldo Leopold Foundation, Inc.
  • Derrick Kapayou, Ph.D. candidate at Iowa State University
  • Sarah Dees, assistant professor of American Religions
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingTalk of Iowa Book Clubclimate changeSustainabilityNative American
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
