Farmers and scientists write about the challenges of tending Iowa's altered landscape

As an agricultural state, Iowa is dealing with soil loss and degradation, and multiple water quality challenges.

Iowa is also the most altered state in the nation when it comes to natural habitat and that has meant a loss of biodiversity coupled with the impacts of climate change, but that doesn’t mean there's no hope.

The book Tending Iowa’s Land: Pathways to a Sustainable Future is a blend of natural history, human history, personal stories, science, agriculture and solutions. It brings together 28 contributors who represent many different walks of life and many different parts of Iowa.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with the book's editor, Cornelia Mutel, and two other contributors to discuss what's happened to our land, the viable solutions to benefit agriculture as well as the state's human and wild residents.

Cornelia Mutel , author, former science writer for IIHR-Hydroscience & Engineering at the University of Iowa

Seth Watkins , cattle producer from Clarinda

, cattle producer from Clarinda Larry Weber, civil and environmental engineering professor, Edwin B. Green Chair in Hydraulics, and director, IIHR-Hydroscience & Engineering at the University of Iowa

This episode was originally produced Jan. 31, 2023