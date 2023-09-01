© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Farmers and scientists write about the challenges of tending Iowa's altered landscape

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshKatherine Perkins
Published September 1, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
As an agricultural state, Iowa is dealing with soil loss and degradation, and multiple water quality challenges.

Iowa is also the most altered state in the nation when it comes to natural habitat and that has meant a loss of biodiversity coupled with the impacts of climate change, but that doesn’t mean there's no hope.

The book Tending Iowa’s Land: Pathways to a Sustainable Future is a blend of natural history, human history, personal stories, science, agriculture and solutions. It brings together 28 contributors who represent many different walks of life and many different parts of Iowa.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with the book's editor, Cornelia Mutel, and two other contributors to discuss what's happened to our land, the viable solutions to benefit agriculture as well as the state's human and wild residents.

Guests:

  • Cornelia Mutel, author, former science writer for IIHR-Hydroscience & Engineering at the University of Iowa
  • Seth Watkins, cattle producer from Clarinda
  • Larry Weber, civil and environmental engineering professor, Edwin B. Green Chair in Hydraulics, and director, IIHR-Hydroscience & Engineering at the University of Iowa

This episode was originally produced Jan. 31, 2023

Talk of Iowa Iowaclimate changeBooks & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
