If you don't bother wasps, they won't bother you

On this buzzin' episode of Talk of Iowa, Zach Schum joins the program to discuss "social wasps." Social wasps might make you think of the wasps that invade your backyard parties and try to insert themselves into your beverage of choice, but it refers to the fact that certain kinds of wasps like to live in groups.

Later in the hour, Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners' horticulture day questions.

Guests:

