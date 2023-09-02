© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

If you don't bother wasps, they won't bother you

By Charity Nebbe,
Katherine PerkinsMadeleine Willis
Published September 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Social wasps, yellowjackets, and bald-faced hornets are not pollinators, but they do have beneficial behaviors.

On this buzzin' episode of Talk of Iowa, Zach Schum joins the program to discuss "social wasps." Social wasps might make you think of the wasps that invade your backyard parties and try to insert themselves into your beverage of choice, but it refers to the fact that certain kinds of wasps like to live in groups.

Later in the hour, Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners' horticulture day questions.

Guests:

  • Zach Schum, entomologist, Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
  • Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
Tags
Talk of Iowa IowaHort DayHorticulture
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
See stories by Katherine Perkins
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content