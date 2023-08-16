© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Having difficult conversations about death

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanPhineas Pope
Published August 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Death is an inevitable part of life. It's not something most of us like to think about, but putting some plans in place before you need them can make the end of life far more peaceful for you and your loved ones.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, experts discuss the stigma around death and offer advice on how to prepare for the inevitable.

Guests:

  • Kerri Hays, death doula and death educator based in Des Moines
  • Lauren Carroll, death educator and former funeral director
  • Dr. Bryan Struck, director of Supportive and Palliative Care Program, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
  • Denise M. Hill, associate professor of practice in public administration with Drake University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Caitlin Troutman
Phineas Pope
Phineas Pope is a digital production assistant for IPR's digital team. Phineas grew up in St. Paul, but relocated to Des Moines to attend Drake University majoring in music law. Before IPR, Phineas worked in production at Iowa PBS and the Des Moines Metro Opera.
Phineas Pope
