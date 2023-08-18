While newsrooms disappear across the nation, three western Iowa journalists launch free local paper

Nicaraguan-native Lorena Lopez founded the western Iowa Spanish-language newspaper La Prensa in 2006.

Based in Denison, Lopez would often rub elbows with fellow journalists Gordon Wolf and Dan Mundt, formerly of the Denison Bulletin-Review.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with the trio about why they joined forces this July to launch The Denison Free Press, which is supported by the Western Iowa Journalism Foundation.

Then, Nebbe talks with one of only two college-employed scientific glassblowers in the state, Benjamin Revis of the University of Iowa. He shares how a chance encounter led to a passion for glass making both in scientific and artistic spheres. Revis was recently given a national award for his dedication to promoting the field of scientific glassblowing.

Lorena Lopez, publisher, La Prensa, Denison Free Press

Gordon Wolf, writer, La Prensa, Denison Free Press

Dan Mundt, writer, La Prensa, Denison Free Press

, writer, Benjamin Revis, scientific glassblower, UI Department of Chemistry

Western Iowa Journalism Foundation is a financial supporter of IPR.