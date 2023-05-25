© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The impact of local newspapers cutting back on print

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle Gehr
Published May 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Four Lee Enterprise newspapers in Iowa — The Sioux City Journal, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, the Mason City Globe Gazette and the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil — are among many across the country that will cut back their print product.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with executive director of the Western Iowa Journalism Foundation Becky Vonnahme about how downsizings and closures of newspapers have a lasting impact on community and Democracy. The Foundation works to help small newspapers in Iowa thrive.

Then, Nebbe is joined by Ames History Museum exhibits manager Alex Fejfar to talk about the Ames connection to the 1947 Friendship Train that traveled across the country collecting donations for European countries recovering from World War II.

Later, Dwier Brown — the actor who played Kevin Costner's father in Field of Dreams — has opened a baseball museum in Dyersville, where the movie was filmed. He speaks with Nebbe about the impact the film and people of Dyersville have had on his life.

The Western Iowa Journalism Foundation is an Iowa Public Radio underwriter.

Guests:

  • Becky Vonnahme, executive director, Western Iowa Journalism Foundation
  • Alex Fejfar, exhibits manager, Ames History Museum
  • Dwier Brown, actor, author, co-owner of The Baseball Hall of Dreams
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
