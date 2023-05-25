The impact of local newspapers cutting back on print

Four Lee Enterprise newspapers in Iowa — The Sioux City Journal, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, the Mason City Globe Gazette and the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil — are among many across the country that will cut back their print product.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe speaks with executive director of the Western Iowa Journalism Foundation Becky Vonnahme about how downsizings and closures of newspapers have a lasting impact on community and Democracy. The Foundation works to help small newspapers in Iowa thrive.

Then, Nebbe is joined by Ames History Museum exhibits manager Alex Fejfar to talk about the Ames connection to the 1947 Friendship Train that traveled across the country collecting donations for European countries recovering from World War II.

Later, Dwier Brown — the actor who played Kevin Costner's father in Field of Dreams — has opened a baseball museum in Dyersville, where the movie was filmed. He speaks with Nebbe about the impact the film and people of Dyersville have had on his life.

The Western Iowa Journalism Foundation is an Iowa Public Radio underwriter.

Guests:

