An Iowa newspaper is among a nationwide celebration of local journalism in a Chicago author's book

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Dave Hoekstra, an award-winning former columnist of the Chicago Sun-Times, about his latest book, Beacons in the Darkness: Hope and Transformation Among America's Community Newspapers.

Hoekstra spent the last three years traveling across the country interviewing publishers of locally-owned newspapers, including Doug Burns, co-owner of the Iowa-based Carroll Times Herald.

Burns joins Kieffer and Hoekstra for a discussion of the community ties, perseverance and empathy that's demonstrated in these newsrooms and what's to come for local print journalism.

