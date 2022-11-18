An Iowa newspaper is among a nationwide celebration of local journalism in a Chicago author's book
The struggles and successes of newspapers in towns like Carroll, Iowa amid recent crises such as the pandemic and declining revenues are chronicled in a new book.
River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with Dave Hoekstra, an award-winning former columnist of the Chicago Sun-Times, about his latest book, Beacons in the Darkness: Hope and Transformation Among America's Community Newspapers.
Hoekstra spent the last three years traveling across the country interviewing publishers of locally-owned newspapers, including Doug Burns, co-owner of the Iowa-based Carroll Times Herald.
Burns joins Kieffer and Hoekstra for a discussion of the community ties, perseverance and empathy that's demonstrated in these newsrooms and what's to come for local print journalism.
Guests:
- Dave Hoekstra, Chicago-based author-journalist
- Doug Burns, journalist and co-owner, Carroll Times Herald